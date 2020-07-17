Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 44,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $8,847,891.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,378.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,782. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,639,000 after buying an additional 332,211 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,375,000 after acquiring an additional 314,962 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,696,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

