Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($0.80). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

ZGNX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zogenix by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,495,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

