Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZFSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $372.61. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.78 and its 200 day moving average is $358.62.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.