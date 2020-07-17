Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $8.30 to $12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZNGA. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 222,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,253,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $668,535.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,125 shares of company stock worth $3,223,373. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after purchasing an additional 567,258 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,715 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,876,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 503,017 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

