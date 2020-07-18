-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.36. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,650,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 137.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 681,936 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 478,855 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,218.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 476,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 462,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. 907,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

