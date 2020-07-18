-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tenable reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,191,050 shares of company stock worth $35,215,219. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

