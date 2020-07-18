-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Itron posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $32,834.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Itron by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Itron by 62.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 404,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 7.7% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 150.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 420,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $67.66. 199,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

