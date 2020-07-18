$0.27 EPS Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million.

DCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ducommun by 60.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ducommun by 33.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

