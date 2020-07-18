$0.30 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $66.75. 713,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,318. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $91.63.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,930,000. AXA increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 206,700 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

