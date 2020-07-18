$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 664,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

