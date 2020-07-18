$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

SBRA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. 1,169,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

