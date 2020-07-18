$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Home Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,012. The stock has a market cap of $228.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.70. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.