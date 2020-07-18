$0.60 EPS Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.60. SB One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SB One Bancorp.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,738. The firm has a market cap of $178.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.