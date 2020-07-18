$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.43. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $34.30. 795,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

