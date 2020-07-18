$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Southern posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 3,806,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southern by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Southern by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 51,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

