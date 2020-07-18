0x 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.34 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, 0x has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004530 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and Zebpay. 0x has a market capitalization of $291.58 million and approximately $50.34 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,494,632 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Binance, Hotbit, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Coinone, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Bitbns, FCoin, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Gatecoin, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Upbit, AirSwap, BitBay, Liqui, Huobi, WazirX, Gate.io, IDEX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, DDEX, Crex24, ABCC, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Kucoin, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, Koinex, CoinTiger, BitMart, Iquant, Poloniex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

