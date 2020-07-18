$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.25. 1,280,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.