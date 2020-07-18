$146.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.20 million to $150.80 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $219.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $589.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.70 million to $600.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $593.60 million, with estimates ranging from $576.70 million to $613.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 1,169,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,306. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.