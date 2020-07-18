$16.62 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce $16.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.03 million to $19.20 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $12.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $74.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.15 million to $82.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $110.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.44). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 457.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. 35,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.