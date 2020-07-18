$17.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report $17.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.64 million and the lowest is $16.88 million. Alphatec reported sales of $27.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $98.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.91 million to $107.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.49 million, with estimates ranging from $130.85 million to $150.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. 186,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $327.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 260.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2,023.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 613,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 825.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 481,973 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 390,978 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

