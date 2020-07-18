$18.23 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $18.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $21.16 million. Marchex reported sales of $26.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $87.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.40 million to $89.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 51,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,413. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,587,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

