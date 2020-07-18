1World (1WO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,493.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, 1World has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $5,493.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

