$211.58 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Jul 18th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $211.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. Insulet posted sales of $177.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $846.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $853.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $997.13 million, with estimates ranging from $948.17 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.37.

Insulet stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 336,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,456. Insulet has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,499.44 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Insulet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $99,362,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $84,630,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $45,031,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insulet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after buying an additional 231,911 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

