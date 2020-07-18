$227.30 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $227.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $262.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 109,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit