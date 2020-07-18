$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. SunTrust Banks raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,827,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 6,456,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

