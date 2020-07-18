$333.52 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $333.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.92 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $343.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. 3,337,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,069. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.50 and a beta of 2.06.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $666,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,325,460 shares of company stock worth $21,224,794. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

