$34.56 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post $34.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. AtriCure posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $204.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $213.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $275.91 million, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $288.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,453,400. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 221,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,611. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.