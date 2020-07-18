-$4.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($7.10) and the highest is ($1.90). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $4.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 198.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($10.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.80) to ($6.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. 2,607,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.87. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 263,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,542 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.