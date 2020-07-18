$56.76 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report sales of $56.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $237.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $241.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.75 million, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.74%.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $478.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

