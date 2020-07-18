$7.01 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post sales of $7.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.85 million and the highest is $7.16 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $28.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.52 million, with estimates ranging from $26.68 million to $30.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 1,110,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

