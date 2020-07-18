Abyss Token Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $64,229.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.04949710 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Abyss Token is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, ZBG, CoinBene, Kyber Network, BitForex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, DDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

