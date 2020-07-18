Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.