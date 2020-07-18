Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $1,318,014.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $1,318,014.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 1,957,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.66. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

