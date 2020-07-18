AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 2.48% 0.22% AgroFresh Solutions -31.59% -4.24% -1.71%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $620,000.00 N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.71 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.32

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 146.78%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

