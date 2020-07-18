AI Doctor (AIDOC) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, BitForex and Huobi. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $68,652.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04963832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031817 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, CoinBene, Allcoin, BitForex, Bibox, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.