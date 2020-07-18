Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATD.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE ATD.B traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.19. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$30.40 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.