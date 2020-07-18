Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will report $93.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.51 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Alteryx reported sales of $82.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $494.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $517.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $640.90 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $668.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $3,693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $433,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.81. 670,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,236.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

