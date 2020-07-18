Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alumina from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alumina stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. Alumina has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

