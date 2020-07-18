Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alumina from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alumina stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. Alumina has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit