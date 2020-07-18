Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Amarin reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $24,924,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 2,863,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

