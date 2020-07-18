Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 102,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 4,854,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

