American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report sales of $116.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.20 million and the highest is $117.60 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $113.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $485.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $487.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $507.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 74,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,127. The company has a market capitalization of $414.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $40,967.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,818.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,423,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth $3,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 101,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

