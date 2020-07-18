Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 471,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 346,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

