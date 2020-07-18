Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. AAON’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $2,030,572.25. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in AAON by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AAON by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. 186,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,891. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

