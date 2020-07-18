Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. 4,854,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.