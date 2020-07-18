Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

NYSE:BAX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $41,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

