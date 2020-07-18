Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.52 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $225.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the highest is $226.56 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $238.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 713,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $91.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

