Analysts Anticipate TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.13. 3,402,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $148,482,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after buying an additional 1,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after buying an additional 1,531,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at $43,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

