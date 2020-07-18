Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.50). U.S. Silica reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $261.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $14.83.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

