Analysts Expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. AXT posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.72.

AXTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 121,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,991. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 45.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

