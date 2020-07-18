Analysts Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Capitala Finance posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. 1,110,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.